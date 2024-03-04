Politics

Obi Is a Fraud, Pays Influencers to Promote Him – Adeyanju

Political activist Deji Adeyanju has accused the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, of being a fraud.

According to Adeyanju, Obi pays the social media influencers who promote him online, adding that the former governor of Anambra once offered him money for the same role.

Standing on his claim, Adeyanju urged Obi to drag him to court if what he has stated is false.

He shared on X, “Peter Obi is a fraud. I am 100% sure he pays all the influencers promoting him online. He tried to pay me after I met him for a 2hrs meeting at his instance during the campaign. He called the money: thank you for coming. I repeat, Obi is a fraud. Let him sue me if he is not.”

