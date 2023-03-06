Obi Greets Obasanjo At 86

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has congratulated former president Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 86th birthday.

In a message on social media, Obi stated that Obasanjo’s desire for a united country is something he admires.

This was as he prayed for abundant health from God for the elderstatesman.

He wrote, “My Dear Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, @Oolusegun_obj, a very respected father-figure and elder statesman, I am honoured to celebrate you on this special day of yours. Over the years, you have remained a true patriot, great leader, father and mentor to many, in our nation Nigeria.

“Your desire for peace, progress and development in Nigeria remains undaunting. You have always pursued the enthronement of true democracy for the nation.

“I admire, above all, your courage in the face of difficulties. Your desire to ensure national unity among Nigerians remains praise worthy. Your personal disposition is an exemplar of the measure of a man in times of great national difficulties.

“As you celebrate your 86th birthday today, I pray that God blesses you with abundant health, wisdom, strength and fulfilment in life.

Happy Birthday Daddy. -PO”