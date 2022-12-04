Obi Finally Releases Manifesto

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has finally released his manifesto for the 2023 presidency.

The 72-page book is titled ‘It’s POssible: Our Pact With Nigerians.’

Announcing the release on Twitter, Obi wrote, “I have the honour to present our 72-page Manifesto, titled, ‘It’s POssible: Our Pact with Nigerians.’ This Manifesto, its overarching and visionary policy planks, lays out our mission focus and mandate for securing, uniting and making Nigeria productive.

“I invite you to peruse the policy document. -PO”

The release comes amid mocks from the All Progressives Congress who said he could only debate its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, when he releases his manifesto.