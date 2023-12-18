Obi Faults Tinubu’s Lobby for Foreign Investors

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has faulted the foreign trips embarked on by President Bola Tinubu.

The trips by the president have majorly been about seeking foreign investors to boost Nigeria’s ailing economy.

However, Obi believes that Nigeria must attract foreign investors rather than chase after them.

Obi made this known on Sunday during an X-space, tagged ‘ParrellelFact’.

“Nobody goes around searching for foreign investors. Foreign investors are like bees; when you keep the honey, they will boom towards there. We need to attract foreign investors and not chase after them,” he said.