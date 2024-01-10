Obi Faults FG’s ‘Excessive Borrowing’

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Peter Obi, has faulted the “excessive borrowing” by the Federal Government.

This was as he accused President Bola Tinubu of abandoning Nigeria’s economic issues.

The former governor of Anambra State also faulted the recent National Assembly’s approval of the President’s request for the securitisation of outstanding N7.3 trillion ‘Ways and Means’ debt balance.

Ways and Means is a loan facility through which the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) provides short-term financing to cover the government’s budget shortfalls.

“This is the time when we need to go beyond politics and partisan grandstanding to address the fundamental issues of rational economic management. I am afraid that the current administration is not paying sufficient attention to issues of rational economic management,” Obi said.

“In seven years, CBN lending to the Buhari government had climbed 2700% in flagrant violation of the CBN Act.

“Indifferent to the illegality of the excessive ways and means borrowing, the national assembly still approved the new Tinubu administration’s request for an N7.3 trn securitization of the existing ways and means facility just before considering the 2024 budget proposals.

“No questions asked. No explanations were sought as to the precise purpose of these borrowings all within the seven-month tenure of this government.