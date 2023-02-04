Obi False Messiah With Empty Promises – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has told Nigerians mot to vote for his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.

According to him, Obi is a false messiah with empty promises.

Tinubu said this when he campaigned in Osun State ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “Only I, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, am prepared and up to the task of leading this country, our cherished homeland, back towards its best destiny,.

“Be wary of the false messiah, Mr. Stingy, Peter Obi. This man’s promises are bold and his boasts are plentiful. Yet, when he was given the responsibility to lead just one state, he was overwhelmed by it.

“He could only stash away the money he was supposed to be using to develop the state. All the people of Anambra could hope for was that whoever came next would have better ideas.

“A governor is not a banker, expected to hold fast to his customer’s deposit. Obi was expected to build good roads, schools and hospitals. He was supposed to pay the salaries of Anambra doctors, teachers and civil servants. He was meant to nurture and empower new leaders.

“In eight years, he achieved none of these things. He is no visionary leader. He is the man who proudly buried his talents because he knew no better. This man who could not even understand the proper role of a governor cannot be trusted as the next president. Reject him.”