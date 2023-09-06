Obi Failed To Prove He Got Majority Votes – Tribunal

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has determined that the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, were unable to substantiate their claims of securing the majority of lawful votes in the February 25 presidential election.

Justice Abba Bello Mohammed, delivering the lead judgment, emphasized that the LP had only made general allegations of irregularities, vote suppression, and corrupt practices, alleging that these factors had unfairly deprived them of votes, particularly in states like Rivers, Benue, Lagos, Taraba, Imo, and Osun. However, the court noted that the LP failed to provide precise details regarding the affected polling units.

Furthermore, Justice Mohammed pointed out that the LP was unable to provide sufficient evidence to support their allegations of overvoting against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and demonstrate the actual reduction in their votes.

This verdict represents a significant setback for the LP’s election challenge.