Obi Expresses Sympathy as Fire Guts Abure’s Abuja Home

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Peter Obi, has expressed shock at the news of a fire outbreak at the Abuja home of the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Concise News learnt that the incident occurred on Wednesday. Fortunately, no casualty was recorded as a result of the inferno.

Reacting, Obi expressed gratitude to those whose timely intervention helped to minimize the damages.

In a pos ton X, he said, “I received with shock the report of a fire outbreak in the Abuja home of the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barr Julius Abure. I sincerely sympathize with Barr Abure and his family, who must be traumatized by now by this sad incident, while thanking God for their lives.

“While we await the outcome of the investigation from the Police and the fire service on the cause of the fire incident, I thank all those whose timely intervention helped to minimize the damages. -PO”

Meanwhile, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh,in a statement, insinuated that the incident was an assassination attempt.

The statement read, “The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure, early this morning allegedly escaped an assassination attempt on him at his Abuja residence. His residence was also gutted by a mysterious fire which started a few minutes after 1 am while Abure and the members of his family were asleep.

“According to a member of the family, who narrated the incident, the family was woken up by neighbours and seurity men living in the compound who raised the alarm. The entire family was trapped as the inferno had reached the staircase, making it impossible for Abure and his family to escape.

“However, it took divine intervention for the national chairman and his family to escape after neighbours and security men gallantly pulled down one of the windows upstairs, making way for the family to escape.

“Men of the fire service arrived shortly after Abure and his family were evacuated.

“Abure and his family were rushed to a private hospital where they are presently receiving treatment. Their condition is however stable.”