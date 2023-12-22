Obi Disappointed at Tinubu’s 50% Transport Fare Slash

The third-placed candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, has questioned the 50 per cent slash in transport fare approved by President Bola Tinubu for Nigerians during Yuletide.

According to Obi, the policy is an emergency measure, just as he wondered what the situation will be after the Yuletide season is over.

Obi raised the questions in a post on X following the announcement of the policy which many have begun to benefit from.

He said, “I read the reports of the President’s approval of a 50 percent slash in the price of interstate transport fare for Nigerians travelling during this Yuletide from Thursday 21, 2023 to January 4, 2024. The news reports added that the President also approved free rides for commuters on all train services within the period. If fully implemented, as reported, I consider this first-time intervention of the government, intended to help the masses, a step in the right direction.

“However, the major concern about such emergency measures is what follows afterwards. The high cost of transportation and associated hardships are all well known. The question this seasonal palliative raises is that of what happens after the festive season. Is there a sustainable policy measure to cushion the masses from the current high transportation costs? Even the current effort comes with operational challenges. Millions of people have already traveled bearing the brunt and huge costs of such travels. How will such people get their refunds or be compensated?

“Following the government’s announcement of a 50% discount on interstate transport fare for Nigerians, I have taken time to inquire into the implementation mechanics across different cities but I have been disappointed.”