Obi Diluting PDP Votes In South-East – Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, needs to worry about the South-East because the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, was diluting the party’s likely votes in the region.

Fani-Kayode also stated that the region which used to be a PDP stronghold now has three governors not of the party.

The former minister said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday.

“The PDP has to worry more about the South-East than we do. First of all, traditionally, the stronghold of the PDP has been the South-East. Not so anymore. We have two exceptional governors there in Imo State and Ebonyi State who are doing very well and have built a broad base of support there,” Fani-Kayode said during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

“We also have pockets of support in places like Enugu where you have Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and so on. And you have this issue of a number of governors in the South-East who were originally PDP or that are PDP but are now against their party, working against their party.”