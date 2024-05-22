Obi Denies Endorsing Abure, LP NWC

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has stated that his visit to LP on Tuesday was not to endorse anybody.

The LP had issued a statement yesterday saying Obi endorsed the newly elected National Working Committee of Labour Party led by the National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Reacting, Obi through his Spokesman, Yunusa Tank, said the visit was only to occasioned by his reconciliatory move.

Tanko said, “Julius Abure in his speech stated clearly how Obi came to the office, and Obi in his speech clarified same, while preaching peace, and his mantra ‘Pursuit of better Nigeria for the poor’.

“Leadership of NLC/TUC Political Arm Commorades Titus Amba and Chris Uyot who were informed of Obi travelling out today, hence will honour their invitation, also met with him, and extensively discussed same peace move with them.

“Obi had repeatedly maintained that his interest was to carry everybody along into one strong family, and not to support one against the other.

“In all his meetings with with all stakeholders, he has always maintained peace, and urge not to lose purpose which is to free Nigeria suffering and pain.

“The LP standards bearer plans to continue meeting with critical stakeholders, and groups to achieve all-inclusive political family with a common dream of rescuing Nigeria.”