Obi Criticised For Visiting Gumi

Peter Obi Comes Under Heavy Attack For Visiting Sheikh Gumi, The Cleric Who Negotiates with Bandits

Yesterday, Peter Obi, the LP presidential candidate, was at the private residence of Sheikh Gumi, a prominent Muslim cleric who operates as a self-negotiator with bandits and kidnappers.

The visit has garnered varied reactions, with some praising the LP flagbearer for reaching out to Gumi, while others have lambasted both Peter Obi and his supporters, calling it the height of hypocrisy.

According to some respondents, Peter Obi may have a hidden objective that is not far from promoting succession and lawlessness. Obi has been connected in the past to having a close association with Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB.

Peter Obi once appeared in a video pleading with the EFCC to ignore the Yahoo boys since they pose no threat to the public. This is quite reminiscent of Gumi’s view that banditry and kidnapping are lesser evils.

Here’s a roundup of reactions calling out Peter Obi and his supporters.

“Everyone can now clearly see through the hypocrisy of the Obidient Movement, not that they hate anyone but the problem is that hypocrisy wan finish them.

Imagine people who hate Gumi with passion and even declared him a terrorist and condemned him that he must be hanged suddenly changed their mouth when Peter Obi paid Gumi a visit.

I was shocked to the marrow when I saw Obidient monikers praising Gumi,like I was just confused.

Imagine a known Obidient moniker calling Gumi a better strategist and another one saying we stoop to conquer while another was saying the best way to go without minding what they have said about Gumi before.

It is now crystal clear that they only hate you because you aren’t in their camp, so if Mc Oluomo and Tony Kabaka they love to hate join Labour Party tomorrow that means they will suddenly become angels? I believe we all can see the madness now?

Another said, “Peter Obi would soon visit Satan to mortgage his Soul in hell , in search of a presidential election victory he will still not get it next year”

What are your thoughts on this? Is it all about sleeping with the enemy in order to have a newborn?

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Principal and Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.