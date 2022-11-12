Obi Contributes To Unemployment, Says Oshiomhole

The All Progressives Congress senatorial candidate for Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has said the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, contributes to unemployment in Nigeria.

He said Obi’s campaign is about moving the country from consumption to production but the former governor of Anambra State owns the largest supermarket in Abuja where imported goods are sold.

Oshiomhole said this while flagging off his senatorial campaign in the Auchi area of Edo on Friday.

He said, “Obi owns the biggest shopping mall in Abuja and all the items sold there are imported,” Mr Oshiomhole said. “So if he is selling imported wines, clothes and other items, he is contributing to why Nigeria is going down because he is creating jobs abroad and importing unemployment to Nigeria.”