Obi Condemns Killings In Benue, Kidnappings In Zamfara

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the killing of internally displaced people in Benue State.

In a terse statement on Sunday, Obi urged government to take measures to address the menace impacting negatively on the country.

He also condemned the kidnapping of dozens in a village in Zamfara State.

Obi tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by reports of the visceral violence and gruesome killing of the internally displaced people (IDPs) in Benue state and other parts of Benue, and the kidnapping of dozens of people in Wanzamai village in Zamfara.

“Such bloodletting is unconscionable and stands condemned. Government and all stakeholders must take extraordinary measures to address this menace that is impacting negatively on our existence as a nation.

“My deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those affected. May their souls rest in peace. For those kidnapped, my earnest prayer is for their safety and quick rescue.”

Zulum Felicitates Christians At Easter, Prays For Better Second Term

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has felicitated with Christians in Borno State and the rest of Nigeria on the ongoing Easter festival.

Zulum, in his message released by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, urged citizens in Borno State to pray for the full restoration of peace in the state and to also pray that the second term of his administration will be guided by God to deliver on hundreds of infrastructural projects, programmes and policies that will improve living standards in ways that will far surpass what was achieved during the governor’s first term that will soon end on May 29, 2023.

Below is Zulum’s message as quoted in Gusau’s statement:

“On behalf of Borno State Government, I heartily felicitate with our Christian brothers and sisters in Borno and across Nigeria at this Easter season.”

“I urge security agencies to sustain their good efforts in preserving security during the festivities and far beyond.”

“I call on all celebrants to make sacrifices in reaching out to family members, friends, neighbours and other community members who might be in need of help.”

“As we round up our first term, I want to specially request that all the good people of Borno State commit our second term to prayers by devoutly asking God to guide us towards the full restoration of peace, towards the safe resettlement of citizens still displaced, towards the reviving of means of livelihoods across all communities previously affected by insurgents’ destructions and the strengthening of economies in areas less affected by attacks in all senatorial zones.”

“I also seek prayers that God guides us to undertake hundreds of meaningful infrastructural projects, programmes and policies that will fairly impact on all our 27 local government areas.”

“Above all, I seek prayers that God sustains our human efforts to be good leaders whose hearts and minds will remain overwhelmed by the sincerest desire to serve the good people of Borno State.”