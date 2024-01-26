Obi Condemns Killing of Husband, Wife in Anambra

Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the killing of a husband and his wife by gunmen im Anambra State which he once governed for eight years.

Obi also condemned the recent attacks in Plateau State which has left about 30 persons dead.

This was as he lamented the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

He shared on X, “For the umpteenth time, Nigerians, again woke up today to the continued reports of highly condemnable acts of violence reoccurring across our nation.

“First was the reported killing of about 30 persons in Plateau State, and secondly, the gruesome killing of husband and wife in Anambra State, whose bodies were left in the boot of their vehicle by the roadside, among many other violent crimes that go unreported in our nation.

“While condemning these dastardly and despicable acts in totality, one wonders when we will wake up to the news of this insecurity that has continued to undermine the peace and progress of our country being curtailed. This constant loss of precious lives to insecurity demands that more concerted efforts be taken to end the menace.

“I continue to appeal to all of us the leaders, especially those in office, and the security agencies, to strive harder to unravel and bring the perpetrators of these crimes to book, and continue to make efforts to rid society of crime and violence.

“I condole with the affected families who have lost their loved ones to the raging insecurity in the country while praying to God to grant eternal rest to the dead. These are very difficult times in our country, but we must conquer this monster of insecurity to be able to enjoy the New Nigeria of our dreams. -PO”