Obi Condemns Beating of NLC President Ajaero in Imo

The third-placed candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has condemned the incident suffered by the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero.

Ajaero was allegedly beaten by the Police in Imo where he had gone to attend a rally by workers in the state.

Shortly after his release from police custody, Ajaero narrated that he was beaten to stupor. This was amid the denial by the police concerning an arrest.

According to Ajaero: “If you say interim order, it elapses with time; if the court issues another one, then it’s a different thing. I told them interim order ends within one week or two; they now kept the letter and told me they can prosecute me.

“I told them it’s the same court that can institute a contempt charge; you just can’t start prosecuting me.

“They beat me; God must have taken extra time to create me because of the kind of beating I received.”

Reacting, Obi shared on X, “What happened to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in Imo State, yesterday has come as a rude shock to most Nigerians. It says a lot about the state of affairs in our country today.

“It shows the level of lawlessness, impunity, criminality, and rascality that have engulfed our dear country. Things like this should worry any discerning mind because it runs counter to the type of country that we all desire and deserve.

“In the New Nigeria of our dreams, abuse of power and the reckless violation of citizens’ rights through acts of impunity will have no place. -PO”