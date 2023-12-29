Obi Condemns Attack on Policemen, Kidnapping in Anambra

The Labour Party candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, has condemned the tragic violent attack that occurred at Uga, in Anambra State, on December 28, which claimed the lives of two policemen attached to Chris Ubah.

In a post on X, Obi decribed the attack as a very sad one. “I also learned that some yet-to-be-identified people were also kidnapped by the criminals,” he said.

The former governor of Anambra also condemned the gunmen rampage in Amesi Community in the same Aguata LGA during which they killed a vigilante, identified as Chigbo Onuegbu (Akawo) and kidnapped another.

“It is sad that our society has degenerated to this level where violence has become a ready mode of expression. This recourse must not only be condemned but also combatted by the authorities. Every act of terror and violence must be condemned. We must not allow our society to lose the sense of sacredness of life.

“The government and all security agencies, who are at the forefront of combating insecurity, need to make extra efforts to arrest this growing menace of insecurity in our society.

“I sincerely condole with the bereaved families of the policemen and the vigilante who lost their lives in the attack, and I sympathize with my brother Chris Uba over this sad incident.

“We will win this war against insecurity and we will not rest until every Nigerian life is secure,” he said.