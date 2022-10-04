Obi Condemns Attack, Intimidation Of Supporters

The Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has condemned the attack and intimidation of his supporters.

Concise News learnt that one of his supporters, Obiflagboy, was attacked in Oshodi, during a rally held for him in Lagos on Saturday.

Reacting, Obi took to Twitter to remind those with opposing views that oeaceful assembly and unfettered electioneering campaigns are constitutionally guaranteed.

He said, “Elections are not deemed free and fair when a certain group employs the tool of intimidation to ensure that the opposition is silenced, both at the campaigns and at the polls.

“Peaceful assembly and unfettered electioneering campaigns are constitutionally guaranteed. Both and other ordered liberties cannot be breached wilfully by security agents.

“Recent reports of OBIdients being silently arrested by some security agents is extremely disturbing and condemnable. We must ensure that everyone is given a level playing field in the forthcoming elections, and that no eligible Nigerian, irrespective of ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation is disenfranchised, more so through violence and intimidation.

“I call on the Federal and State agencies to remind their operatives on the need to respect civil liberties.”