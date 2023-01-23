Obi Can’t Get Northern Votes – Chidoka

Osita Chidoka, a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has stated that the difficulties facing young people in the southern and northern areas of the nation are distinct and that they will support the PDP in the next presidential election next month.

Additionally, Chidoka asserted that no one in the North moved during the EndSARS demonstration since it didn’t bother them.

He said this during a question-and-answer session for Channels Television’s Sunday Politics show on Sunday.

The former minister of aviation claimed that there is no national youth movement that may influence voters to support Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate.

He said, “Let me take something like the youth votes. There are 37 million people between the ages of 18 and 35. Of these 37 million people, nine (9) million of them are in the Northwest, 26%. So there is no national youth movement. 4.1 million of them are in the Southeast 11%. Obi can’t sway those votes.

“The issues before the youths in the South and youths in the North are different. So when we were talking about EndSars, nobody in the North moved because this is not a problem for them.”