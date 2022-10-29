Obi Blames Past Leaders But Runs To Them – Omokri

Former presidential aide, Ren Omokri, has criticised Peter obi, saying he has been running from head-of-state to another, governors to another seeking for endorsement, yet he says past and present leaders are bad.

He also tweeted that Obi wants to be Commander in Chief, yet obeys IPOB religiously, and always dodging from critising them.

He wrote, “Obi says past leaders ruined Nigeria, yet runs from one former head of state to the other seeking endorsements! He expresses sympathy for flood victims, yet did not build anti flood infrastructure as Governor. He wants to be C-in-C, yet religiously obeys IPOB.”