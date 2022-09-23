Obi, Atiku, Tinubu To Sign Peace Pact

The presidential candidates in the 2023 election will on Friday sign a peace pact.

This was stated by a former Head of State and Chairman of the National Peace Committee, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

According to him, during electioneering, politicians and their supporters create incitements which could endanger the nation’s peace.

Abubakar made this known in Minna on Thursday after a meeting of the committee members

“The pattern of public communication among political actors, their publicity agents, spokespersons, and media consultants have amplified the potential for personal attacks, insults, and incitement,” he said.

He lamented that issue based campaigns have been relegated by attacks from politicians and their supporters.

“This has relegated to the background, the civility and decency in public discourse and debate. Additionally, it has shifted focus away from issue-based campaigns to consolidating identity politics and the politics of thuggery,” Abubakar said.

“Because of this, there is a need to promote a culture of healthy issue-based campaigns and political communication. Consequently, the National Peace Committee has organised the signing of two peace accords for the 2023 general elections, ‘’ he said.