Obi Apologises To Rivers Labour Party Gov Candidate

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi,has apologised to Mrs Beatrice Itubo, the Labour Party candidate in Rivers State for an inadvertent oversight.

This was after he failed to pay the sick candidate a visit when he visited Rivers a few days ago.

In a statement, Obi said, “When I visited Port Harcourt a few days back, I was not informed or aware of her sickness.

“On arrival in PH, I was welcomed by the Labour Party Presidential State Coordinator in Rivers State and other Party stakeholders. We had a useful meeting and I explained to them the purpose of my visit, which was to respectfully honour an invitation by the Rivers State Government and that I will return for our party’s rally and other LP engagements soon. No one mentioned that our candidate was sick, otherwise I would have visited her before or after the event. I had committed to passing through the campaign office no matter how late, and that I did at about 6.30pm. My dear sister, I sincerely wish you a very quick recovery and reassure you of our good working relationship. May God Almighty bless you always. -PO”