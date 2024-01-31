Obi, Abure to Flag off LP Campaign for Lagos By-election

The Labour Party will on Thursday flag off its campaign for the by-elections of Surulere Federal Constituency 1, Lagos State, holding on Saturday.

Gracing the ceremony will be the leaders of the Labour Party including the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and National Chairman, Julius Abure.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh.

The statement read in part, “The former presidential candidate of LP will also formally inaugurate the 30 member Campaign Council led by the Abia state governor, Alex Otti.

“Engr Adeola Adebanjo aka Skele who is the Labour Party’s candidate for the Bye elections is expected to lead thousands of party members and Obidient family in the state to win the seat recently vacated by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives and the current Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila

“The campaign committee which will be inaugurated by Peter Obi also has as members Alhaji Farouk Ibrahim , LP’s National Secretary, Arch Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, former LP governorship candidate in the state, members of the national assembly and other top party leaders. Veteran Olawale Okunniyi will serve as the Secretary of the campaign committee.”