Obi A Valid Member Of Labour Party – Tribunal

Justice Abba Muhamed of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has struck out a case challenging Peter Obi and his membership of the Labour Party.

The judge, in his verdict on Wednesday, stated that Obi was a valid member as of the time of his nomination as the presidential candidate of the LP.

The case challenging his candidature was tabled before the PEPT by the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Meanwhile, a case challenging the double nomination of Vice President Kashim Shettima has been dismissed by the PEPT.

The PEPT is currently deliberating on other election matters as of the time of filing this report.