Obeying Regulations Will Address Building Collapse – Lagos Speaker, Obasa

Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has emphasized the crucial importance of regulatory compliance in tackling the issue of building collapses in the nation.

Addressing an event held by the Building Collapse Prevention Guild in Lagos, he highlighted that the laws and regulations were not created without purpose; rather, they should be viewed as tools for providing direction.

The Speaker noted that by diligently adhering to these laws, instances of building collapse could be significantly reduced, if not completely eliminated, within the state.

He said, “Lagos State continues to do all it can to curb the menace of building collapse, which is due mostly to stakeholders in the industry cutting corners, especially in obtaining the requisite permit for construction.

“If the laws and regulations are followed strictly by stakeholders, we would all be relieved knowing that one of the social challenges has been trounced. That should be the way to go, not for some elements to create a problem for both the residents and the state and then turn around to give the impression that the government is insensitive during implementation of these laws, especially in relation to demolition of buildings constructed with disregard for the laws and regulations.”

He noted that if stakeholders were serious to end the menace of building collapse, there must be an effective collaboration in the built industry.

“As professionals, you must advise your clients appropriately that strict compliance with laws and regulations cannot be short-circuited. You must ensure that construction or renovation is done in compliance with building regulations and that all necessary planning permits and approvals are obtained.

“There should also be regular site inspections to ensure that the quality of materials used is not compromised. There should further be adequate provision of security at construction sites,” Obasa advised.