Obaseki Unveils Telemedicine Initiative to Enhance Healthcare Access

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has announced the launch of the state’s telemedicine program, marking a significant step towards improving healthcare accessibility. The initiative was inaugurated at the Central Clinic in Ukpenu, located in the Esan West Local Government Area, as part of the pilot phase for the program in the Edo Central Senatorial District.

In a statement, Obaseki emphasized the program’s aim to provide locals with access to quality healthcare services facilitated by leading medical professionals globally. He underscored the importance of leveraging technology to bridge gaps in healthcare delivery, particularly in remote areas.

Highlighting the state government’s commitment to transforming essential services, Obaseki outlined ongoing efforts to overhaul the healthcare system. Notably, the focus is on revitalizing Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) across various communities in the state.

According to the governor, the refurbishment of at least 200 PHCs is underway, with plans to equip them with solar power systems to ensure consistent access to electricity, essential for the delivery of quality healthcare services.

The telemedicine initiative aligns with broader efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure and services in Edo State, reflecting a proactive approach towards addressing healthcare challenges and improving the overall well-being of residents.