Obaseki Mourns Sunshine Star Assistant Kit Manager, Taiwo Dosunmu

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has mourned the passing of Sunshine Star Assistant Kit Manager, Taiwo Dosunmu.

In a terse statement, Obaseki said he received with rude shock the news of the passing of Sunshine Stars Football Club Assistant Kit Manager.

“It is most disheartening to learn of this development after doctors at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) had fought tirelessly to save his life.

“I commiserate with the management of Sunshine Stars Football Club, the fans and the Dosunmu family over this regrettable loss and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,’ the governor said.