Obaseki Mourns Passing Of Music Maestro, Osayomore Joseph

Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has expressed sadness at the news of the passing of music maestro, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph, who took the music world by storm with his talent and exported the Benin culture to the world.

“Osayomore Joseph was an enigmatic and versatile musician, who spread didactic messages with his soulful and sonorous voice,” Obaseki said in a statement.

The Governor said Osayomore’s contribution to the creative industry in Edo State is as remarkable as it is transformational.

“He was a crucial voice in the quest to make society better and more livable with his music which focused on serious issues.

“His long music career, which started in the 1970s, was very productive and enriched the lives of many. The boldness and candour enmeshed in his rhythmic melodies earned him local and international acclaim.

“I commiserate with the Osayomore family, fans and friends of the illustrious musician and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Obaseki said.

