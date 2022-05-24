Politics

Obaseki Greets Edo PDP Candidates After Primaries

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
51
Obaseki
Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki has congratulated candidates who emerged from the conduct of the Edo Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary elections held across the state between May 22 and 23.

The Governor urged the candidates for the State and National Assemblies’ elections to see their victory as a major step towards the service of Edo people, who have continued to hold steadfast to the ideals and potentials of our great party to deliver good governance and sustainable development.

He said, “The outcome of the primary elections, as has been acknowledged by all, is the triumph of internal democracy through which we will surely deepen our democratization process.

“As we intensify preparations for the general election in the coming months, I assure to work closely with the party to ensure that we emerge victorious at the polls so as to further deepen our development strides across the state.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
51

Related Articles

Emeka Nwajuiba

I Sold Yams To Purchase N100m APC Presidential Form – Ex-minister Nwajuiba

12 hours ago
APC

APC Releases Revised Timetable For Primaries

15 hours ago
sani bello

Niger Delegates Will Do The Needful At APC Primary – Gov Bello

1 day ago
Rotimi Amaechi

Buratai Woos Zulum, Borno APC Delegates For Amaechi

2 days ago