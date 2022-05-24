Obaseki Greets Edo PDP Candidates After Primaries

Governor Godwin Obaseki has congratulated candidates who emerged from the conduct of the Edo Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary elections held across the state between May 22 and 23.

The Governor urged the candidates for the State and National Assemblies’ elections to see their victory as a major step towards the service of Edo people, who have continued to hold steadfast to the ideals and potentials of our great party to deliver good governance and sustainable development.

He said, “The outcome of the primary elections, as has been acknowledged by all, is the triumph of internal democracy through which we will surely deepen our democratization process.

“As we intensify preparations for the general election in the coming months, I assure to work closely with the party to ensure that we emerge victorious at the polls so as to further deepen our development strides across the state.”