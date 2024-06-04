Obaseki Declares War On Cultism in Edo

Strict security measures have been put in place as part of steps to end the issue of cultism and cult-related activities which have consistently endangered peace and stability in Edo State.

This was revealed on Monday by Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Monday, while addressing the press after a Security Council Meeting at the Edo State Government House.

Present during the meeting were representatives of various security agencies including the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye.

Obaseki who lamented the volume of cult related activities that have claimed the lives of over 150 residents of the state in less than 5 months, noted that a special taskforce has been setup to ensure perpetrators of the heinous crimes are brought to book.

According to the Governor, “We have just finished the Security Council Meeting where we reviewed the security situation in Edo State since January 2024, with particular emphasis on the security activities in Edo in May 2024. And from the security management report, which was considered in our security meeting, we still have a nagging issue in Edo State which is cultism. The incidence of cultism is very high.

“What is particularly worrisome about cultism is the related homicide that goes with cult-related activities. From January to date, we have lost over 150 people to cult-related activities and homicide. We cannot tolerate and accept this situation anymore.

“The Council today, amongst its decisions, has decided to go full blast against cultists and cultism in the state. We have now passed an anti-cultism law in Edo State and that law will be implemented to its fullest.”

Obaseki who stated that a task force has been put in place to checkmate cult-related activities, also decried the activities of Okaigheles in the state, which according him, are now banned.

Obaseki said: “We have set up a special task force of the Security Council, headed by the Director of DSS, that will from tonight review every cult related occurrence in the state. We will look at all the data, incidents, perpetrators, and those behind these activities, and will make all resources available and leave no stone unturned.

“The Council has prohibited forthwith the activities of Okaigheles in Edo State. Anybody who claims he is an Okaighele, operating in any community will be dealt with strictly by the law”.

Obaseki added: “The outcome of our security council meeting today is that the state has declared full war on cultists and Okaigheles in Edo State.”

In his address, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, commended the Governor for his dogged commitment towards improving the security architecture of the state, with effective policy framework and renewed infrastructure, ensuring Edo remains a peaceful and friendly environment for citizens and investors.

While addressing the issue of cultism and activities of Okaigheles in the state, Adegboye said: “We are so happy that the state has passed the anti-cultism law, as there is now a very stiff penalty for anybody who is involved in cultism. And the Council, with the permission of His Excellency, has equally directed that no matter how highly placed any individual is, if he is involved, he will be taken to court to face the penalty.

“And on the issue of the Okaigheles, we have been having problems with them. You cannot even separate them from cultism. The Council has agreed that their activities are banned. Anybody arrested will be prosecuted diligently.

“Also, the Council agreed to have a task force headed by the Director of the DSS. This will give the members of the public the confidence to carry on with their lawful activities. And it is going to start with immediate effect.”

Commending the Governor for his provision of additional security vehicles to help combat crime in the state, Adegboye noted: “We are always Oliver twist; we are always asking for more, but the Executive Governor is never tired of us. He has provided us with these vehicles and he is going to assist us in the joint operation that the council has agreed on.

“We have bikes too; we will use them to move around the nooks and crannies. These vehicles will help provide information to the patrol vehicles, which will be static at strategic locations, while they equally serve as sources of information to the patrol commanders”.