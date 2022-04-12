Obaseki Commended For Improved Security In Edo

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has been commended by residents for sustained efforts in making the state uninhabitable for criminals, ensuring peace and improved security to drive the influx of investors and placing the state on the path of sustainable growth and development.

In a letter to the governor, the residents said with Obaseki’s sustained investment in the state’s security architecture and collaboration with security agencies, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of social vices have been nipped in the bud.

The letter signed by Egharegbemi Omamogho Collins, also acknowledged the government’s efforts at ensuring a peaceful and business-friendly atmosphere in Edo, enacting reforms and pursuing programmes to ensure businesses in the state thrive.

It reads: “Specifically, I will on this note and without much ado, cite the vivid and worthy of emulation by all other South-South Governors of our nation of the deployment of 120 security personnel to Ovia West and Ovia North Local Government Areas with your sole mandate to the purpose-driven, trained and armed operatives to rid the twin local council areas of all armed bandits and even other fringe marauders from the forest of fiercest and worst hit domains.

“This is even as you echoed point-blank that, for as long as you live, Edo State would remain as one united, peaceful and glorious entity that can never be divided.

“Suffice to say, I will on my part fervently continue to pray God Almighty to grant your Excellency wisdom, providence, direction, guidance, protection and keep you as the good shepherd indeed, so as to be steadfast in your good work that would ultimately foist Edo State to her pride of place in the comity of states in our federating Nigeria, notwithstanding the reality of the many bedeviling encumbrances of your situation.”