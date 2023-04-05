Obasanjo Writes UK, Seeks Mercy For Ekweremadu

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has written a letter to the United Kingdom seeking mercy for former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu.

Ekweremadu has been in the custody of UK authorities since his arrest in 2022 for trafficking a young man from Nigeria to London to harvest his organ for his sick daughter, Sonia.

The lawmaker, who was arrested alongside his wife, was last month convicted and will be sentenced on May 5.

According to Obasanjo, who addressed his letter to the Chief Clerk, the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, in London, Ekweremadu had learnt his lesson and should be grnated mercy.

He urged the UK authorities to consider the warm relationship it has with Nigeria and also Ekweremadu’s sick daughter, Sonia.

Part of the letetr read, “Mr. Chief Clerk, I am very much aware of the current travails and conviction of Ike Ekweremadu and his wife in the United Kingdom resulting from their being charged with conspiring to arrange the travel of a 21-year-old from Nigeria to the UK in order to harvest organs for their daughter.

“I do realise the implications of their action and I dare say, it is unpleasant and condemnable and can’t be tolerated in any sane or civilised society.

“However, it is my fervent desire for very warm relations between the United Kingdom and Federal Republic of Nigeria; for his position as one of the distinguished Senators in the Nigerian Parliament, and also for the sake of their daughter in question whose current health condition is in danger and requires urgent medical attention, you will use your good offices to intervene and appeal to the court and the government of the United Kingdom to be magnanimous enough to temper justice with mercy and let punishment that may have to come take their good character and parental instinct and care into consideration.

“I do hope Mr. and Mrs. Ekweremadu have learnt from this distressing experience of theirs to guide

their future actions or inactions so they will continue to be outstanding members of their community and will continue to contribute fully to the good of the society in particular and the nation in general.”

Lagos Water Corporation Partners USAID

Lagos State Water Corporation has declared its readiness to strengthen its partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on WASH as part of efforts to improve access to potable water supply in the State.

The Lagos Water Corporation, Managing Director/CEO, Engr. Muminu Adekunle Badmus stated this during the visit of a delegation from USAID to his office at the LWC Headquarters, Ijora, Lagos.

Engr. Muminu said the LWC is looking forward to continuing working with the USAID team on the safe Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services towards the successful revitalisation of the project in Lagos State.

In his remarks, Dr. Joechim Ezeji, the leader of the visiting team said the purpose of the visit was to reveal CHEMONICS as the contractor for the improvement of water supply in the State. This, according to him, will also include support in the improvement of the Governance and regulatory framework in Lagos State.

Ezeji said the objectives of the WASH project include improving Water Service in Lagos, revamping Water Infrastructure, helping to transform LWC, Governance Regulation and improving service provisions.

He added that Lagos has all the requirements to ensure the success of the project due to the availability of manpower, resourceful administration and high political will, amongst others.

The team leader, however, solicited the cooperation of all stakeholders to ensure a successful outcome, saying “USAID is ready to give direction through a capable and committed team”.

Recall that on June 22nd, 2022, USAID visited LWC for partnership in respect of a holistic revitalisation of the WASH sector to improve access to Water supply in Lagos State.

Also, prior to this development USAID and the Lagos State Government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to improve access to safe Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services in Lagos.