Obasanjo Urges Christians To Join Politics

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed his concerns about the corrupt state of elections in Nigeria during a speech he delivered on Saturday, calling on Christians to actively engage in politics in order to cleanse the system.

His remarks were made at the 57th annual convention and 67th anniversary of The Gospel Faith Mission International, which took place at Gospel City in Ogun State along the Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

Speaking on the theme, ‘The Roles of the Church in Nation Building at a Time Like This,’ Obasanjo emphasized the pivotal role the church plays in times of adversity, such as insecurity, hopelessness, poverty, and depression. He likened the church to the “salt of the world” and stressed its responsibility to rise to the occasion.

Obasanjo criticized the corrupt foundation of Nigerian elections, using the 1999 elections as an example. He recounted his first two disheartening experiences during the local government elections that year. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) faced significant rejection at the time.

Reflecting on the lead-up to the election, Obasanjo recounted a conversation where he was asked for funds to distribute to various agencies, including the police, INEC, and DSS. He declined to provide funds, believing that these government agencies should already have received adequate resources for their responsibilities.

During the event, E. O. Abina, the General-Overseer of GOFAMINT, recalled an interaction with Obasanjo during his presidency. Abina had visited Aso Rock Chapel and found Obasanjo teaching Sunday School. Upon their meeting at the convention, Obasanjo surprised Abina by revealing that he was still involved in teaching Sunday School despite his previous high office.