Obasanjo Lied To Get South-East Votes – Presidency

The Presidency has said former president Olusegun Obasanjo lied to get votes from the South-East when he ruled the country.

The Presidency through the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said this in a statement issued in response to Obasanjo saying Nigeria has been in hell since President Muhammadu Buhari took over power.

Obasanjo also endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, saying it was the turn of the South-East to produce Nigeria’s next president.

Reacting, Shehu recalled how Obasanjo failed to deliver the Second Niger Bridge despite getting votes from the South-East where the bridge is.

He stated that the bridge was completed by Buhari who got almost no votes from the region.

“Obasanjo lied to the South-East to get their votes. President Buhari didn’t get their votes but built the bridge because he believed it is the right thing to do,” he said.