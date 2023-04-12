Obasanjo, Jonathan Embark For Pre-election Mission In Sierra Leone

The West African Elders’ Forum has deployed a pre-election mission to Sierra Leone, ahead of the country’s general elections scheduled for June, 2023.

The team is led by former president Olusegun Obasanjo and has former president Goodluck Jonathan and Fatoumata Tambajang as members.

The team would hold consultations with the country’s political actors & stakeholders, including the civil society, Diplomatic Corps, and Electoral Management Bodies in a bid to ascertain the level of preparedness toward free, fair and credible elections.