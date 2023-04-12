Headline

Obasanjo, Jonathan Embark For Pre-election Mission In Sierra Leone

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
Jonathan, Obasanjo
Jonathan, Obasanjo

The West African Elders’ Forum has deployed a pre-election mission to Sierra Leone, ahead of the country’s general elections scheduled for June, 2023.

The team is led by former president Olusegun Obasanjo and has former president Goodluck Jonathan and Fatoumata Tambajang as members.

The team would hold consultations with the country’s political actors & stakeholders, including the civil society, Diplomatic Corps, and Electoral Management Bodies in a bid to ascertain the level of preparedness toward free, fair and credible elections.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago

Related Articles

Muhammadu Buhari

Buhari Calls For Global Education On Islam

4 hours ago

Erdogan Wishes Incoming Tinubu Administration Well

4 hours ago
Soyinka, Adichie

Chimamanda Adichie Disagrees With Soyinka On Fascism

14 hours ago

Why I Supported Obi – Chimamanda Adichie

14 hours ago