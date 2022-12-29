Obasanjo Is Backing Obi – Osuntokun

The new Director General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, has said former president Olusegun Obasanjo is backing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

He said this in an emphatic manner when asked during an interview in Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

When asked if Obasanjo influenced his emergence as DG, Osuntokun said: “You’ll have to ask the presidential candidate, my principal, whether it was an Obasanjo slot and that was how the position was filled.”

He continued: “Don’t forget that I was the immediate zonal coordinator of the campaign in South-West, so this is essentially an elevation.

“It is not that I’m just joining the campaign organisation, but if you say that it’s Obasanjo’s slot, people have different perceptions and you’re at liberty to say so.

“Forget about who recommended me or whether I’m filling the slot of somebody, that is not an issue.

“It’s my capacity and competence to do the job that matters most.

“If Obasanjo recommends a very competent person who will lead the party to victory, why should I have any issues with that. For me, it’s a non-issue.”