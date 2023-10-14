Obasanjo Charges Leaders on Good Governance

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on elected leaders at all levels of government to recommit to good governance to entrench democracy.

He also cautioned leaders to be loyal to the people by meeting and satisfying their people.

Obasanjo made the call when he hosted Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State at his Abeokuta Hilltop home.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Spokesperson to Osun State Governor, Olawale Raheed.

“What is my advice to leaders? Well, let them serve the people. Let them ensure governance.

“That is the way to make democracy strong”, the former leader affirmed.

Citing positive development in Osun state under Adeleke, the elder statesman repeated his earlier commendation of the Osun state Governor, declaring that leaders have obligations to deliver democratic dividends to the people

Responding to an invitation to commission projects in Osun state,the former Head of State who accepted the invitation also tasked aides of leaders to be loyal to their bosses for them to perform

According to the Otta farmer, leaders need a cohesive team to perform and the aides must demonstrate absolute loyalty to their leaders for successful governance.

Meanwhile, Adeleke who was in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital paid an unscheduled visit to his counterpart in his office at Oke Mosan, Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Receiving the Governor of Osun State and his entourage including his Deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, Abiodun commended Adeleke for doing a wonderful job in Osun State.

He lauded the Osun State government for promoting adire fabrics in the state saying this will go a long way in providing jobs for thousands of people who produce and trade in the products.

Abiodun said Osun and Ogun State shared many things in common, especially in the area of culture and tourism.

He said the Ogun State government will be ready to partner with the Osun State government in the area of cultural exchange inter-state connectivity and business transactions.

The Ogun State Governor described Adeleke as intelligent, hardworking, loyal, jovial, and passionate about human and infrastructural development

According to him, Adeleke is the first Executive Governor to visit him in office since his assumption of office.

Responding, Adeleke thanked the Governor of Ogun State for the warm reception saying that he’s proud of the accomplishments of the Ogun State government under Abiodun.

Adeleke described Abiodun as a brother from another political party saying that people of the duo are resolved to collaborate to promote culture and tourism sectors between the two states.