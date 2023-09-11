Obasanjo Aware of My Good Works in Osun – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke has said former president Olusegun Obasanjo is aware of the good works he’s doing in Osun State.

Adeleke made this known in a post on social media following a church service he attended with Obasanjo.

The Governor wrote on X, “I am delighted that Baba Obasanjo acknowledged the good work our administration has been doing in Osun State since inception despite meager resources.

“In no distant future, I hope to invite Baba Obasanjo to Osun State to commission one of our landmark projects and confirm what he has been told about the new Osun state we are building.”