Obasa Swears In Age-Suleiman as Amuwo-Odofin Representative

In a ceremonial swearing-in at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa officially welcomed Hon. Dr. Rauf Age-Suleiman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the newly appointed representative for Amuwo-Odofin Constituency II. This development follows a significant legal verdict by the Court of Appeal in Lagos on November 17, 2023.

The Court’s decision saw the removal of Olukayode Doherty, a member of the Labour Party, from the constituency seat, declaring Age-Suleiman of the APC as the rightful winner of the contested election. The judicial pronouncement set the stage for the swearing-in ceremony, presided over by Speaker Obasa, underscoring the constitutional significance of the court’s decision.

Notably, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State formally recognized and affirmed Age-Suleiman’s victory by presenting him with the certificate of return on November 29, 2023. This procedural step solidified his electoral triumph, further legitimizing his representation of Amuwo-Odofin Constituency II.

The electoral breakdown reveals a decisive mandate, with the APC securing 39 seats compared to the Labour Party’s solitary representation. This numerical distinction underscores the popular support for Age-Suleiman and the APC in the constituency, as reflected in the court’s ruling and subsequent INEC certification.

The political landscape in Amuwo-Odofin Constituency II is poised for a transformative phase under the leadership of Hon. Dr. Rauf Age-Suleiman. As he assumes his legislative duties, the constituents look forward to effective representation and the actualization of developmental initiatives promised during the election campaign.

This legal and political saga not only highlights the intricacies of electoral processes but also underscores the critical role of the judiciary in resolving disputes and upholding the integrity of the democratic system.