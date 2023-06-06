Obasa Reclaims Speakership For Third Term In Lagos Assembly

Obasa Reelected as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly

In a momentous session at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, the esteemed representative of Agege 1 constituency, secured his position as the Speaker for an unprecedented third term.

The announcement came swiftly after the proclamation of the Assembly by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, signifying a continuation of Obasa’s impactful leadership in the 10th Assembly.

Nomination and Endorsement Signal Confidence in Obasa’s Leadership

Temitope Adewale, the representative of Ifako-Ijaiye 1 state constituency, nominated Mudashiru Obasa for the esteemed position of Speaker.

This endorsement from a fellow member of the Assembly highlights the widespread confidence in Obasa’s capabilities and his track record of effective governance.

The nomination serves as a testament to the respect and admiration Obasa has garnered throughout his tenure.

A Legacy of Dedication and Service

Obasa’s reelection as Speaker for a third term underscores his unwavering commitment to the people of Lagos State and his dedication to advancing the legislative agenda.

Over the course of his previous tenures, Obasa has been instrumental in driving policies and initiatives that have positively impacted the lives of Lagosians.

His leadership has been marked by a relentless pursuit of progress and a tireless commitment to improving the welfare of his constituents.

With his reelection, Obasa is poised to continue championing the interests of Lagos State and facilitating meaningful legislative reforms that address the needs of the people.