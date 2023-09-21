Obasa Passes Vote of Confidence on Tinubu

In a remarkable show of appreciation, the Speaker of the Lagos State Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has taken the initiative to commend President Bola Tinubu for his outstanding leadership during his first 100 days in office.

Speaker Obasa directed the Clerk of the House to draft a letter of commendation to be sent to the Office of the President of Nigeria, acknowledging President Tinubu’s relentless efforts in propelling the nation to greater heights.

During a recent plenary session, Speaker Obasa expressed his gratitude to all the members who spoke in praise of President Tinubu’s impressive achievements within this relatively short period. He emphasized that such recognition is crucial as it motivates leaders to strive for even greater accomplishments.

Obasa pointed out that the nation has witnessed significant improvements across various sectors under President Tinubu’s leadership. He highlighted the substantial progress made in areas such as transportation, healthcare, agriculture, and education.

Moreover, Speaker Obasa stressed the importance of ensuring that palliative measures are effectively implemented, particularly in the wake of fuel price hikes. He urged President Tinubu to direct attention towards enhancing these measures, ensuring that those in need receive the maximum benefit.

In his closing remarks, Speaker Obasa reaffirmed his belief in the positive trajectory that Nigeria is experiencing under President Tinubu’s guidance. He encouraged continued collaboration between the Lagos State Assembly and the President’s office to achieve even greater prosperity and welfare for the citizens.