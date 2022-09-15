Obanikoro Appointed To Lagos GAC

The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, has reportedly appointed Musiliu Obanikoro, a former minister of state for defence, into its ranks.

Obanikoro, an ally of Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC, was also a former ambassador to Ghana.

His appointment into GAC was announced on Twitter by his son, Babajide, who is a currently a member of the house of representatives.

The younger Obanikoro also said [b]Demola Seriki, ambassador of Nigeria to Spain, and Femi Pedro, a former deputy governor of Lagos, were also appointed into the council.

[b]“Congratulations Daddy @MObanikoro on your well-deserved appointment to the Governance Advisory Council (#GAC). Your appointment to the highly placed Council is proof of your well-documented work ethic,” he tweeted.

“Hearty Congratulations also to Ambassador @DemolaSeriki, @femipedro (Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State), Mrs Sarah Sosan (Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State), Mrs Adejoke Adefulire @Adejoke_O_A (Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals).

“With the #GAC comprising these extremely cerebral individuals, it is clear that the party is in competent hands and will continue to work towards a great future.”