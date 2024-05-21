Oba of Benin Accuses EFCC of Corruption, Bias

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of corruption and bias in handling petitions from his palace.

During a meeting with Effa Okim, the EFCC’s zonal director in Benin, the monarch expressed dissatisfaction with the agency’s previous administration.

Oba Ewuare II alleged that the EFCC takes instructions from the highest bidders, compromising its integrity. He recounted an instance where his petition concerning fraud committed by former palace officials was dismissed despite substantial evidence.

The Oba criticized the anti-graft agency for setting the accused officials free, suggesting that this leniency has undermined the palace’s confidence in the EFCC.

“No matter how you try to support EFCC from the palace, when it is time to assist them, they listen to other parties,” the monarch said.

“What I have been told is that they take instructions from the highest bidder.

“I was not happy with certain things that happened in the time of your predecessors.

“How can EFCC operatives, especially the lady who handled the case I cited earlier, behave like that?

“If I was asked to comment on her performance, I would score her zero. I do not know if she was doing an EFCC job or just dancing to the tunes of people who were giving her money.”