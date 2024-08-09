NYSC Tasks Anambra, Imo Govt on Whereabouts of Two Staff

The Management of National Youth Service Corps has appealed to the security agencies in Anambra and Imo States as well as the two State Governments to do everything possible to secure the release of two NYSC officials who got missing on Monday July 29, 2024

The management said the duo got missing between Onitsha and Owerri road while on transit to Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State.

“The NYSC Akwa-Ibom State Coordinator, Mr Okun Christopher and his driver, Mr Daniel Effiong Asibong were travelling in a white official Hilux vehicle with registration number 27D31FG when they were last heard of.

“The Scheme also enjoin all well-meaning individuals from both States to assist the security agencies in the search and rescue efforts of the missing NYSC Officials,” the NYSC said in a statement.