NYSC Secures Release of Abducted PCM, Driver

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the military have secured the release of another female Prospective Corps Member, including the driver of the bus kidnapped in Zamfara State on their way to NYSC Camp in Sokoto State last year.

This was disclosed in a terse statement issued by the NYSC on Monday.

The development brings the total number of Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) already released to five, while efforts are still ongoing to ensure that the remaining three (one female and two male) still in captivity regain their freedom soonest.

According to the statement, the Director General, National Youth Service Corps, Brig Gen YD Ahmed appreciated the security agents for their untiring efforts that resulted in the release of the PCMs, adding the Scheme will never shirk its responsibility of upholding the welfare of Corps Members at all times.