NYSC Restrategizes, Warns Against Misconduct

The National Youth Service Corps has recommitted more determination to the welfare, security, supervision and monitoring of Corps Members in their respective locations.

It also said the Scheme would ensure strict adherence to laid down procedures in carrying out it’s mandate.

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed stated this in his address at a meeting with all the 37 State Coordinators held in Abuja.

General Ahmed further urged the Coordinators to intensify more efforts on the improvement of personal and group Community Development Service projects of their Corps Members towards the development of their host communities.

“Public Institutions are now under constant scrutiny by the Government, Civil Society Organizations and individuals. The need to ensure strict adherence to laid down procedures in carrying out the mandate of your various offices cannot be overemphasized.

Coordinators are expected to demonstrate total commitment by working with stakeholders to address key issues like security, proper utilization and mentoring of Corps Members, as well as the provision of decent accommodation and allowances by Corps Employers”, the DG said.

General Ahmed also emphasized that the issue of discipline should not be handled with levity as this go a long way in promoting the good image of the Scheme.

“In the past one year, we have witnessed commendable strides towards enhancing the visibility of the Scheme in a good number of State Secretariats. With greater commitment, we can build on the successes recorded”, General Ahmed stated.