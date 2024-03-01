NYSC Praises Corps Member for Returning Missing iPhone

During her orientation at the Ogun State Orientation Camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Sagamu, Corps Member Adedeji Adebimpe discovered a missing iPhone 13 Pro Max and promptly handed it over to camp management for its return to the owner.

Mrs. Olayinka Nasamu, the NYSC Ogun State Coordinator, praised Adebimpe for her honesty and integrity, urging fellow Corps Members to emulate her example and uphold moral values in all their endeavors, while also emphasizing the importance of looking out for one another.

This was disclosed by the NYSC in a terse statement on X.