NYSC DG Tasks Corps Members on Peaceful Co-existence

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General YD Ahmed has advised Corps Members to live in peace with one another, make new friends and use the opportunities of the service year to foster national unity and integration.

He gave the advise today in his address to the 2023 Batch ‘C’ Stream Two Corps Members during his visit to Abia State Orientation Camp in Umuna, Bende Local Government Area of the State.

General Ahmed said the Scheme was established to foster national unity and integration, hence the need for all serving and prospective Corps Members to key into the NYSC project for national development.

Speaking further, the Director General warned the Corps Members against night travelling and also travelling without obtaining permission from the Scheme. He warned that unauthorized travelling attracts sanctions in line with NYSC byelaws.

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti in his address at the Swearing-in Ceremony urged the Corps Members to utilize the abundant opportunities around them to develop themselves and also use them to contribute their quota to the socio-economic development of the State.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Sir Nwobilor Ananaba promised his continuous support for the NYSC in Abia State.

He advised the Corps Members to abide by the tenets of their Oath of Allegiance and conduct themselves as good ambassadors of their families, institutions and NYSC during and after their service year.

In her address, the NYSC Abia State Coordinator, Mrs Dick-Iruenabere Ufoma urged the Corps Members to participate fully in all Orientation Camp activities, as they would serve as veritable tools in the dissemination of information and aid the implementation of the laudable policies of the State Government.

“The NYSC Management will give you the necessary support to make the desired impact. The Scheme also aims at inculcating discipline in our youths and instilling in them the spirit of patriotism and loyal service to the nation.

You must obey all camp officials and no form of insubordination, truancy, including drug abuse and secret cult activities will be tolerated in camp and throughout the service year”, she said.

During the ceremony, the Abia State Chief Judge, Justice Lilian Abai represented by Justice Anya Benson administered the Oath of Allegiance on the 1,698 Prospective Corps Members made up of 891 males and 807 females.

General Ahmed, who was among the dignitaries that witnessed the Swearing-in Ceremony was accompanied by the Director, Special Duties, Alhaji Musa Abubakar and Director Press and Public Relations, Mr Eddy Megwa.

NYSC