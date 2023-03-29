NYSC Alerts Public On Impersonators, Fraudsters

The National Youth Service Corps has warned the general public against impersonating the corps through fraudulent means on the internet.

This was as it revealed that all services in NYSC with regards to deployment, issuance of kits to Corps Members while at the Orientation Camp, accommodation, feeding, posting and relocation attracted no fee.

I, a statement, the NYSC strongly advised members of the public, especially students, prospective Corps Members, parents, guardians, Corps employers and Corps Members to beware of the activities of fraudulent persons whose intent was to defraud them of their resources.

“The public is hereby advised to visit any State Secretariat of the NYSC or other formations across the country to seek clarification on issues affecting the Scheme.

“In addition, there are up-to-date information on the programmes and activities of the NYSC, which can guide Members of the public on the authenticity and verification of all activities of the Scheme on NYSC Social Media platforms namely; OFFICIALNYSC on Facebook, OFFICIALNYSCNG on Twitter and Instagram, NYSCDHQ on YouTube, registration portal – WWW.NYSC.GOV.NG and website – WWW.NYSC.ORG.

“Henceforth, Management states that the full weight of the law would be applied on any individual or group of persons found advertising anything that borders on the policy of the Scheme on Social Media,” the statement read.