NYSC @50: DG Seeks Support For New ICT Centre

As the NYSC Scheme prepares for the 50th anniversary celebration of its establishment, the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed has appealed for technical assistance and ICT equipment from the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for a smooth take-off of the new ICT centre situated at NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja.

General Ahmed stated this today when he led some management staff of the Scheme on a courtesy visit to the Director General of NITDA, Malam Kashifu A. Inuwa at his office in Abuja.

The DG thanked the agency for its support for the Scheme over the years, especially for training Corps Members on digital skills.

He equally appreciated NITDA for providing digital ICT centre for the NYSC Rivers State Secretariat which has been of immense support in the deployment of ICT services for the Scheme’s operations.

“I want to assure NITDA that NYSC will continue to support the agency to fast track the set target of 95% goal of digital literacy by 2023”, Ahmed said.

In his response, the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu A. Inuwa congratulated General Ahmed on his appointment as the NYSC helmsman.

He promised to collaborate with the NYSC to assist the Corps Members move the country forward through ICT related skills.

He added that NITDA would strengthen its collaboration with NYSC to enable Corps Members make Nigeria become a developed country.

“We have identified with you as a strategic partner and we are looking at how we can work together and strengthen this relationship.

Our team will visit the centre and see how we can assist you”, Inuwa said.

He added the one year period of national service, if well utilized by the Corps Members have alot of benefits.

Inuwa stated further that the collaboration would add immense value to the Corps Members before the exit service and also benefit the Scheme through digital NYSC Certificate of National Service, artificial intelligence among others.